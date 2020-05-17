Israel army shoots ‘suspect’ who crossed from Lebanon

Kindly Share This Story:

Israel’s army on Sunday shot and wounded someone who illegally entered the country across the closely-guarded Lebanon’s border, the military said.

“A short while ago… troops spotted a suspect who crossed the Blue Line from Lebanon into Israeli territory,” it said in a statement, referring to the UN-demarcated borderline.

“The suspect was injured from (army) fire and is being evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment in Israel.”

The statement gave no indication of the ethnicity of the person the Israel army shot at Lebanon’s border but said: “the incident is being looked into”.

Israel and Lebanon are technically at war, with the Jewish state having fought a full-fledged war against Hezbollah, Lebanon’s Iran-back Shiite militia, in 2006.

A United Nations peacekeeping force patrols the “blue line” drawn up to mark Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.

Meanwhile, in another news, China’s ambassador to Israel, Du Wei, was found dead at his residence on the outskirts of Tel Aviv on Sunday, police said.

The 57-year-old envoy, who had arrived in Israel in mid-February, was found dead in his home in Herzliya, north of the city, spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told AFP, adding that police were investigating.

Du’s wife and son were not with him in Israel. The Chinese foreign ministry said it would only comment when it had “solid” information. Israeli police and forensics teams could be seen at the residence, a property guarded by a low wall and shaded by a leafy garden, AFP reporters said.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

