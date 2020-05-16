Island Club gives N10.076m to Lagos govt to battle COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Island Club of Lagos has donated N10.076 million to the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to support the administration in the ongoing fight to stop ravaging the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presenting the cheque on behalf of the members of the Island Club to Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, Chairman of the Club, Prince Philip Kola Abumere, said the gesture became necessary following increasing number of cases with attendant deaths and the need to support the state government in fighting the war together.

According to Abumere, “the issue is that we are all aware of what is going on all over the world and particularly Lagos. And Lagos State is carrying a big burden of the population of this country.

“We believed what they are doing is worth it and as a Club, we feel concerned to assist financially and that was why members of the club on their own donated N10.076 million voluntarily to help the state government tackle the pandemic.”

He said the donation was not pulled out from the club’s purse, but through voluntary donations from members.

“Individual members felt that since Lagos State was doing something, we should support the state. About 200 members donated,” he added.

He, therefore, urged all residents to commit to help the state government to tackle the pandemic.

His words: “Everybody that lives in Lagos should support this administration and the state government to fight coronavirus.

“It is important we do this, because we do not know who it will affect next. And it could wipe half of the population away if concerted efforts are not put in place, which is not good for you and me if it happens.

“And the state needs money to fight the cause, reason every resident should be involved.”

The Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo, who represented the governor, commended the club and its member for their support in the fight against COVID-19.

He assured the club members that the money would be judiciously dispensed.

Vanguard

