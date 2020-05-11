Isale Eko Descendants’ Union pays tribute to Justice Oluwa

Kindly Share This Story:

Justice Isiaka Ishola Oluwa, a retired judge and President of the Board of Trustees Isale Eko Descendants Union, is dead. He was aged 102.

Justice Oluwa as he was popularly known, was an erudite jurist, upright and patriotic. A proper ‘Omoluabi,’

Justice Oluwa was not only proud of his Isale Eko heritage, but he also worked tirelessly in the last 48 years to see to the growth, development and general wellbeing of the people.

Justice Oluwa was one of the 89 members of the Isale Eko Descendants Union Scholarship Fund Committee, set up in 1972 under the inspirational leadership of Justice Teslim Elias. Since then, the foundation has awarded hundreds of scholarships to indigenes of Isale Eko and granted bursaries to deserving students.

ALSO READ:

Born on 23 May 1918 in Isale Eko, Justice Oluwa was appointed to the Lagos State Judiciary in 1974 where he served dutifully for 9 years before retiring in 1983 after reaching the mandatory age of retirement. Before his death, he was regarded as the oldest alumni of the prestigious Kings College Old Boys Association.

Known for his remarkable courage and fearlessness by his colleagues, Justice Oluwa was never one to be intimidated. He held firmly to his convictions and was always to be found on the side of truth.

In a statement signed by Mr Yomi Tokosi, Chairman of the Isale Eko Descendants Union, Justice Oluwa was described as “an illustrious son of Isale Eko and one of our strongest pillars.” He was buried according to Islamic rights at 4pm today.

He’ll be greatly missed.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: