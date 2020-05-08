IPOB dismisses Peace Accord Forum, says it’s a faceless group

Kindly Share This Story:

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Friday dismissed Peace Accord Forum, describing the it as a nonexistent and faceless group.

IPOB said using or hiring faceless groups to attack it over their leaders revelation and criticism of some activities of the the Federal Government, will not discourage it from what it is currently doing through its leader Mazi Kanu.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, therefore told Peace Accord Forum, a group it desvribed as nonexistent, faceless, without any base and attack dog for the Federal Government that it will vanish like the lady blogger that propagated the lies that its leader Mazi Kanu is dead.

Describing the alleged Federal Governments action as defeatist move, IPOB expressed gladness that its activities are unsettling Nigerian government, making it jittery, and panicking.

Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s sustained expository messages on Radio Biafra and other media platforms have been sending jitters into the spine of the government.

IPOB, statement read, “We the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, have noticed with interest, the Nigeria Government use of a faceless and non-existent group called Peace Accord Forum to defend itself against pure redemption messages of our leader.”

“Resorting to hiring faceless and amorphous groups to defend incontrovertible expositions by our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is nothing but an undeniable sign of total defeat.

“We are now glad to know that the cabal running Nigeria is more than ever, jittery, and in irreversible panic mode over our leader’s sustained expository messages on Radio Biafra and other media platforms about its misrule.

“They have confirmed their morbid fear about the truth our leader is revealing, hence their resort to recruiting faceless groups as their attack dogs.

“The charade called press release by the so-called Peace Accord Forum published in a national newspaper of May 7, 2020 was a poor scripted.

“The purported “body of Northern and Southern organisations” as claimed in the publication is nothing but a creation of the deflated organization as there is nothing like such group anywhere in Nigeria.

“For the discerning minds, the report has no writer as it is the tradition in authentic newspaper reports everywhere in the world, if they are real.

“As if that was not enough blunder, why is the group losing sleep over the words of a dead man- Nnamdi Kanu, since it claims that our leader Nnamdi Kanu is dead and buried. If Nnamdi Kanu is dead, why bother to respond to him.

“We do not need to dissipate energy proving that our leader is alive, hale and hearty as he comes live on air during his broadcasts every Wednesday and Sunday.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu gives real time, and responds to questions during his live broadcasts.”

