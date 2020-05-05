IPOB accuses north of infecting S-East with COVID-19 through  Almajirai

Kindly Share This Story:

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday raised the alarm that there is a grand plan by some elements in Northern Nigeria to infest the s-east with coronavirus, through sending the Almajirai to Enugu State.

IPOB alleged that those behind the plot are currently pursuing its actualisation under the guise of repatriation of Almajirai to their home states.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the pro Biafra group wondered why the people behind the alleged plot will be sending Almajirai to Biafra land which does not harbour, encourage or make keeping Almajirai as part of their culture.

IPOB’s statement read: “We, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wishes to draw the attention of Biafrans and the world at large about the ploy by some Northern elements to export coronavirus from its Kano epicenter and other parts of Northern Nigeria to other parts of Nigeria particularly Biafra land.

READ ALSO:

“Those behind this evil plot are currently pursuing its actualisation under the guise of repatriation of Almajirai to their home states.

“It is a known fact that Biafrans have no Almajirai as that is not our culture. Why then are those behind the sending of Almajirai boys to Enugu doing so if not to infest Biafrans with COVID-19. It is an indisputabke face that there are no Almajirai of Biafran origin.

“Arewa North have been secretly sending potential coronavirus victims in the name of sending out their Alamajirai group to Enugu State since the lockdown started.

“Dispatching Almajirai to our land under any guise will not be accepted. We shall stoutly resist this move.Now, they intend to infest the rest of us with the virus under the guise of repatriation of Almajirai. We won’t allow this evil plot as there are no Almajiriai of Biafra origin, neither do we encourage such practice.”

Kindly Share This Story: