IPOB accuses British govt of masterminding discriminatory activities against Biafrans

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Friday accused the British government of masterminding all the discriminatory activities against Biafrans.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled “The deliberate and well orchestrated destruction of Biafra and Igbo race in particular was started by the British government”, also alleged that the British government classified certain parts of Igboland as sub-Igbo groups, including Ngwa, Opobo, Bonny to achieve their selfish aims, when they never had such classification as sub-Yoruba or sub-Hausa groups.

The pro Biafra group however, blamed the Ohaneze Ndigbo, for failing in their duties to unite all the British separated Biafra territories, adding that the Pan Igbo Socio-cultural organization, never fought to unite Biafra children, but were busy allegedly collecting money from the powers that be in Abuja and telling Biafrans how they are elders and intellectuals.

IPOB statement reads, “Britain must have seen something unique qualities in us that made them want to destroy the Igbo race and other ethnic nationalities in Biafra at all cost.”

“If not, why would they classify certain parts of Igboland as sub-Igbo groups including Ngwa, Opobo, Bonny and several others, but never had any sub-Yoruba or sub-Hausa groups

“Britain then groomed Fulani terrorists to carry on the hatred and they perfected the art of shrinking Igboland through their evil boundary commission, which has continued on till date.

“You can see from this British map that the creators of Nigeria British colonial masters knew Bonny of Niger-Delta or South-South is actually UBANI, as in Ubani-Ibeku, where our leader come.

“Ohaneze Ndigbo never fought to unite those children of Igbo but were busy collecting money from Abuja and telling us how they are elders and intellectuals.”

According to IPOB, “Biafra is one, we all are one people. Niger-Delta my foot. It is an indisputable fact that many riverine people across the breadth and length of Kalabari kingdom have Igbo lineage.”

“By lineage it means we are all related by blood. This is the point we set out to establish when we started this debate.”

Meanwhile, the leader of IPOB and Director of Radio Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has announced that there will be no Sit-at-home to mark the 2020 Biafra Day Celebration.

Mazi Kanu, however said, “There will be peaceful Candle light and global procession that will be concluded with prayers”

He therefore, urged members to ignore the Police threat to disrupt the procession, but rather come out to join the procession.

