IPMAN National President, Alhaji Sanusi Abdu, felicitates with Muslim faithfuls

The National President of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association Of Nigeria, IPMAN, Alhaji (Engr.) Sanusi Abdu Fari has felicitated with all Muslim faithfuls and most especially, IPMAN members nationwide on the successful end of Ramadan and celebration of Eid.

In a statement released on Sunday, May 24, by Alhaji DanAsabe Kakanda, Chief of Staff to National President, IPMAN, Sanusi Abdu prayed that Allah receives prayers for an end to COVID-19 and towards a prosperous nation.

Similarly, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has felicitated with Muslims in the state on the end of their Ramadan fast and the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitri.

Diri in his goodwill message on Sunday in Yenagoa, urged Muslims in the state to continue to pray for peace and unity in Nigeria and Bayelsa.

He also solicited their continuous prayers for the COVID-19 pandemic to be defeated.

The governor, while noting that the scourge had affected the Sallah celebration, encouraged Muslims not to despair but to keep hope alive despite the challenges that the pandemic had brought.

He commended the adherents of the Islamic faith for abiding by and obeying the directives and measures relating to COVID-19 imposed by the state government.

“It is on record that we have had no issues with Muslims concerning the measures and directives imposed by the state government since the fight against COVID-19 started in the state. This is very commendable.

“I urge our brothers and sisters that are Muslims to continue to pray for peaceful co-existence in our state and our country,” the governor said.

