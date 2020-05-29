Interstate Lockdown: Driver abandons vehicle, 21 passengers as FCTA arrests 74, impounds 3 buses

Kindly Share This Story:

.Magistrate punishes driver for constant disobedience

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Capital Territory FCT Ministerial Task-team on the Enforcement of COVID-19 Restrictions has arrested 74 persons travelling through the city to other parts of the country.

While the team impounded three buses, Presiding Magistrate at the Mobile Court in Zuba, Ebiwari Damini who convicted both the drivers and passengers also punished a driver who had been previously convicted for violating the rules.

The Magistrate also ruled that two other buses be impounded in the FCT until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Chairman of the Taskteam, Ikharo Attah disclosed that his team had earlier arrested the bus driver, James Adegbe while travelling from Kaduna to Kogi state.

“He was arrested, arraigned, fined and returned to Kaduna state. He turned back that same night and still found his way to Kogi state. Today again he was arrested travelling with a bus-load of passengers from Lokoja to Kaduna. The Magistrate fined him N10,000 which is double of his previous fine. He also ruled that his vehicle be impounded at the AEPB Enforcement Head office at Area 3, Garki”, Attah explained.

According to him, those apprehended were travelling in two trucks and 7 seven other buses.

Attah added that, “the FCT Administration, working closely with the security agencies will continue to ensure sustainability of the interstate travel ban as placed by the President and Commander in Chief. We are worried that the number of interstate travellers attempting to enter or pass through the FCT seems to be on the increase daily.”

He therefore called on state governments, “to tighten their own end by ensuring interstate travellers are not allowed to move with ease”.

“Sadly, some of those arrested here do not seem to understand why we are arresting them. This, I believe is because they now see it as normal because of where they are coming from. This is a Presidential Order and we must obey it to the letter until the ban is lifted”.

Among those arrested were 17 passengers who were travelling on a Trailer from Warri in Delta state to Zaria in Kaduna state.

Also arrested were nine passengers in a Hyundai Bus going from Gwagwalada to Katsina, and a Trailer going from Aba to Kano state with six passengers. A Hummer bus with 18 passengers from Warri to Zaria and another Hummer bus with 10 passengers from gwagwalada to Ibadan.

