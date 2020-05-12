Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Tuesday applauded the sacrifices and commitment of Nigerian nurses towards the well-being of the citizens.

Gbajabiamila said Nigerian nurses deserved commendation, especially at the time most of them join their other colleagues in the health sector for the fight against COVID-19.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi to mark this year’s World Nurses Day, the Speaker said Nigerians will remain grateful to nurses and their other colleagues for their contributions and sacrifices.

“On this day, I want to join millions of our citizens to say happy International Nurses Day to all nurses around the world, particularly those in the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

“Here at home, I appreciate our nurses, and I thank them for their commitment. I want to assure them all that we are with them at this trying time, and we shall give them the necessary support for us to win the fight against COVID-19,” the Speaker said.

Gbajabiamila said the theme for this year’s World Nurses Day, which is ‘Nursing the World to Health,’ is unique in the sense that it coincided with when the world is having one of its greatest battles with a novel virus.

The Speaker said nurses and other health personnel in the frontline of fighting the bug should be encouraged and supported in whatever way possible.

