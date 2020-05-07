Inter-state movement worsened by dubious people ― Boss Mustapha

Kindly Share This Story:

Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Boss Mustapha has stated that the increased level of inter-state movement is caused by dubious people.

Boss Mustapha in an overall assessment of the compliance measures put in place by the government said; “Increased level of inter-state movements, worsened by the dubious concealment of people in food carrying vehicles.”

“Early assessment of the ease of lock-down phase indicates that Nigerians are yet to come to terms with the deadliness and the virulent nature of COVID-19 and this gives us concerns on the high possibility of increased seeding of the virus to hitherto un-affected persons and populations.

“Some of these areas of worries include the following: Non-compliance with social/physical distancing guidelines evidenced by higher than an advised congregation of people in banks, traffic gridlocks, especially at entry points to metropolitan areas and disregard of guidelines on carrying capacity of motor vehicles;

“Unhygienic and ill-advised use and sharing of masks, especially multiple fittings before buying from vendors. Once again, we appeal to governors to please align their plan for the movement of Almajirai with the ban imposed by the President. We shall intensify our dialogue on this matter.

“The overall assessment of compliance with the measures and outcomes of modelling we have developed, point in the direction of danger ahead. We, therefore, need personal discipline, increased awareness, and enforcement.

“The PTF calls on community, religious, and traditional leaders to take up this challenge. Similarly, we call on trade associations, professional bodies and organizations to complement the efforts of the government. The PTF appreciates your current efforts but it has become very obvious that more needs to be done, together.

“While we continue to advocate strict compliance with the prescribed measures, the PTF urges Nigerians to also use this period of a pandemic to build social solidarity by eschewing stigmatisation, support the mental well-being of our compatriots that are infected, continue to provide for the poor, sick, aged and vulnerable and to provide support in whatever manner.

“As we continue to push the frontiers of risk communication, I wish to appeal to all Nigerians to be vigilant and desist from taking undue risks. The PTF recognises the challenges encountered at banks by Nigerians.

“We, however, assure you that the Central Bank of Nigeria, as well as the Bankers’ Committee, have put in place strategies that would reduce such recurrence. I, therefore, plead with Nigerians to be patient and schedule their physical appearances at banks.

“On the other hand, I wish to repeat my call to banks to also quickly address issues related to difficulty with using their on-line platforms, especially re-validating expired ATM cards, among others.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

