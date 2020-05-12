Kindly Share This Story:

….Security agencies are helpless, Senate President

….Condemns breach of order by Nigerians

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Senate yesterday asked the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu and the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana and heads of all security agencies charged with enforcing the ban on interstate travel to as a matter of urgency, investigate the alleged complicity of their officers in the breach of the curfew and ban non-essential interstate travels and bring to book anyone that has been found wanting.

The Senate has however condemned in very strong terms, Condemn in strongest terms what it described as the barefaced breach of the Presidential Order on interstate movements, just as it urged Nigerians to strictly comply with these orders for their own safety and to quicken the nation’s victory over the Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has said however that security agencies saddled with the responsibility of enforcing the Presidential of no interstate movement are Helpless, just as he said that there was the serious need for Nigerians to adhere strictly to the Order for the sake of the people, adding that Nigeria cannot exist without the citizens.

The Upper Chamber has also directed the Inspector-General of Police and the Commandant-General of the NSCDC to fully enforce presidential orders on curfew and ban on non-essential interstate travel as well as ensure that their various commands cooperate with respective State authorities in enforcing the presidential orders and other protocols aimed at rolling back the COVID-19 pandemic.

Resolutions of the Senate yesterday were sequel to a motion titled, ” Need to Enforce Presidential Order Banning Interstate Movement” and sponsored by former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Enugu West.

Presenting the motion, Senator Ekweremadu said that the Senate is alarmed at the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, which currently stands at 4,641 cases and 150 deaths.

According to him, the Senate is also alarmed that confirmed daily cases of COVID-19 by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC is now in hundreds;

“Aware that the President, in his wisdom and relying on advisories by relevant authorities and powers conferred on him by Section 3 of the Quarantine Act, CAP Q2 Laws of the Federation 2004 issued the Proclamation Order on the General Management of COVID-19 banning non-essential inter-state passenger travels until further notice in order to contain the deadly novel Coronavirus;

“Also aware of the presidential order declaring dusk to dawn curfew all over the country.

Ekweremadu stressed that the Senate is seriously worried by the numerous reports and trending videos on the flagrant breach of the curfew and interstate travel;

“Aware that the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has raised alarm over what it described as “Increased level of interstate movement, worsened by the dubious concealment of people in food-carrying vehicles”

“Further aware that the Nigeria Governors’ Forum has equally raised serious concerns over the way Nigerians crisscross the country in their numbers despite the subsisting order to the contrary.”

According to the former Deputy President of the Senate, the Senate is conscious of the very grave implications of the brazen breach of the presidential order restricting interstate movements;

The Senate is “Equally Conscious of the fact that the nation’s security agencies, particularly the police, have the responsibility to enforce law and order, including the presidential ban on interstate movement.

“Very worried about reports of alleged complicity in the said breaches by those who are supposed to enforce compliance with the directives of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: