Inter- Faith group declares spiritual victory over COVID-19, Boko Haram

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organization for Peace (NIFROP) has declared spiritual victory over COVID-19 and Boko Haram insurgency in the country.

National Coordinator, Bishop Sunday Garuba, made this declaration on Saturday during the grand finale of the 30-day fast and prayer for divine intervention on coronavirus and the end of Boko Haram/ capture of Abubakar Shekau.

The rampaging COVID-19 has taken a grip on the entire universe with over five million persons infected and almost 350,000 dead according to John Hopkins University.

In Nigeria alone, more than 7,000 persons have tested positive while above 200 persons succumbed to the contagion.

Unfortunately, though, the pandemic comes at a time the Nigerian military is making giant strides in its final clearance operation against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in the northeast.

However, Bishop Garuba believes both would soon come to an end in the country as revealed to him and his group during their 30 days intensive prayer and fast.

According to the cleric, “ Nigeria is indeed victorious and we shall suffer no affliction for God is our refuge and strength”.

He added that due to NIFROP’s composition of both Christians and Muslims, their strong faith in one supreme God would see the country overcome coronavirus and Boko Haram.

While affirming that COVID-19 shall fade away in a matter of time, the clergyman, however, urged Nigerians not to be afraid rather remain steadfast and resolute.

Vanguard

