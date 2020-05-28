Insecurity: Buhari approves reorganization of the Nigeria Police

Kindly Share This Story:

·…Creates five new zonal commands, two FCID annexes

By Evelyn Usman

President Muhammadu Buhari, in his capacity as the Chairman, Nigeria Police Council, has approved the reorganization of the Nigeria Police Force, as part of efforts at addressing threats posed by the dynamics of crimes in the country.

This reorganization, includes full autonomy of the Force Intelligence Bureau, FBI, which was formerly under the Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID.

By this approval, the FBI will become a full-fledged department to be headed by a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, DIG, and expected to fully integrate intelligence-led policing strategy to the Community Policing initiative.#

He also approved further decentralization of the FCID with the establishment of two additional offices in Enugu and Gombe States. While the office in Enugu is expected to take care of investigations of major crimes emanating from the South-East and South-South geo-political zones, the office in Gombe will take care of the North-East geo-political zone.

Each of these Annexes, in addition to the pre-existing ones in Lagos and Kaduna States, accordingly, shall be headed by an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG who shall report to the DIG in-charge of the FCID, Force headquarters, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba.

The statement read: “ The reorganization also included the creation of five additional Police Zonal Command Headquarters. With this new arrangement, the Nigeria Police Force now has eight Departments and each is headed by a DIG.

“The Departments are: Department of Finance and Administration; Department of Operations; Department of Logistics and Supply; Force Criminal Investigations Department, FCID; Department of Training and Development; Department of Research and Planning; Department of Information and Communication Technology, ICT and Force Intelligence Department

“ In a similar vein, five new Police Zonal Command Headquarters have been created for the Nigeria Police Force in addition to the hitherto existing 12 Zonal Command Headquarters. This makes a total of 17 Zonal Command Headquarters in the country.

The five new Zonal Commands are Akure (Ondo/Ekiti Commands); Awka (Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi), Yenagoa (Bayelsa, Rivers Commands), Maiduguri (Yobe, Borno Commands) and Katsina ( Katsina and Kaduna commands).

“ President Muhamadu Buhari expresses confidence that the reorganization will further bring policing closer to the people, improve the response time of the Police to incidents across the country, and generally promote efficiency in service delivery”.

