insecurity: Be proactive in setting up of Amotekun, YWC charges Gov. Abiodun

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Worried by the recent influx of youths and other able-bodied men under the guise of Almajiris from the northern part of the country to the south, the Yoruba World Congress (YWC) has called on the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun expedites action in setting up necessary machinery for the smooth take-off of Amotekun Corps in the state.

The Coordinator of the group, Chief Jimoh Olawale Taofeek, in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, urged the governor to assent the Amotekun bill forwarded to him by the Ogun State House of Assembly a few months ago and as well inaugurate the board members of the security outfit with experienced persons of unquestionable character and high repute without further delay.

READ ALSOCSO urges Nigerians to abstain from smoking over COVID-19 complications

According to him, “these will equally bring a formidable synergy between Operation Amotekun Security Outfit which her major focus is to fish out criminals from their hideouts in remote rural areas and other existing security agencies in order to curb crime in the state.

Chief Jimoh reminded the governor that “Ogun State as the gateway state is not just a mere name, considering the porosity of our borders where many can gain entrance through the bush; coupled with the high influx of able-bodied men and women that disguised in the name of Almajiris at this time of COVID 19 pandemics when Inter-State movement is highly restricted”.

While lamenting that these invaders still violate the law and invade our state indiscriminately in large numbers without clear identity to a different unknown destination, he called for greater attention, caution and proactive measures to curb the influx of strangers and their excesses.

He said, “Mr. Governor as the Chief Security Officer of the State should also be alerted that only a few invaders were intercepted, noting that a greater number of undiscovered and under-covered invasions have taken place in recent time in South-Western State in general and Ogun State in particular”.

“For this reason, I want to make it clear that.. perpetual vigilance and alertness are the basic guarantees of security because it is obvious that the successful invaders have not only harmful but evil mission” •.

Kindly Share This Story: