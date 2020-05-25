Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – In the wake of lifestyle changes occasioned by the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has said it would be adopting more technological tools in discharging its mandate, disclosing of its resolve to pioneer electronic voting in the country by 2021.

This was as the electoral umpire decried the rising cost of elections in the country, saying it would be liaising with the National Assembly to see how political parties can nominate replacements for dead representatives in line with a Supreme Court judgment that votes belong to the parties and not individuals.

INEC disclosed this in a document released Monday in Abuja which was tagged, “Policy on Conducting Elections in the Context of the Covid-19 Pandemic”, and signed by its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

The commission also added that voters without face masks would be disallowed from voting in the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

Vanguard News Nigeria

