In the spirit of Eid-el-Fitr celebration, Ganduje frees 293 inmates in Kano

By Bashir Bello

KANO – In the spirit of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has on Sunday freed 293 inmates across the Custodial Centers of the Nigerian Correctional Service, NSC in the state.

Ganduje ordered the release of the inmates in accordance with directives by the Federal Government to state governments to decongest the custodial centers nation-wide due to the highly contagious and global pandemic, Covid-19.

Spokesperson, NCS Kano State Command, DSC Musbahu Lawan K/nassarawa confirmed the release of the inmates in a statement made available to Vanguard.

DSC Lawan said the Governor settled fine and compensation to the tune of about N12 million in addition to N5,000 transport fare he gave each of the freed inmates to return to their various homes.

According to him, “At the Custodial Centers, the Governor urged the released inmates to be of good behavior in the society and to make good use of the opportunity given to them to engage in productive venture instead of crime,” Ganduje was quoted saying.

The Controller of Corrections Kano, Magaji Ahmed Abdullahi commended the preventive measures taken by the Controller General of Corrections Jafaru Ahmed in preventing the spread of the Corona Virus across the Custodial Centers nation-wide.

Abdullahi further thanked the State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for the relentless support and cooperation given to the inmates and staff.

He urged the released inmates to be of good behavior and law abiding citizens as they reunite with the society.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the decongestion exercise was carried out in order to prevent the spread of the highly contagious Virus among the inmates and staff of the organization.

