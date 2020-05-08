Imumolen becomes ambassador for world presidential civility club

Kindly Share This Story:

Olayinka Latona

The World Presidential Civility Club has appointed a social entrepreneur and business mogul, Dr. Christopher Imumolen as the new ambassador to the organisation.

According to a statement from the organisation Dr Imumolen will be working with world leaders to help the Africa continent up its Entrepreneurial Strength via the provision of aid, tools and guidance using the Africapreneur Civility connect Model.

The statement further hinted that the model was developed and endorsed by world leaders who have discovered the strengths of Nigerian social entrepreneurs that are also doing great things, worth celebrating.

The organisation said Imumolen who has been doing amazing philanthropic work in Nigeria would also work with the ‘I Change Nations’ founder and World Civility Global Statesman, Sir Clyde Rivers: “We will be working to expand his initiative throughout continental Africa as we engage other World Civility Ambassador around the world”, it said.

The organisation hinted that Dr. Imumolen’s works, Africapreneur Civility connect Model and other topics would be covered extensively in its upcoming book “World Civility – The Missing Ingredient.”

This book will be launched in Kenya, Uganda, Malawi, Nigeria, Guyana, USA, Canada, UK, Singapore, the statement said.

Vanguard

