I’m on a mission to reform Africa’s most exported genre, Afrobeats  – Lil5ive

By Gabriel Olawale

Without any form of doubt, “Omo Ologo” has been one of the radio friendly songs in the country this year. The unique sound has triggered a frenzy on social media in the last few months. With almost 300K streams on Audiomack alone, the record has earned its status as one of the most streamed songs by a new Nigerian artist on the platform.

Lil5ive real names as Anthony Osekaje Oghenebrume, he is a passionate singer, rapper and songwriter who hails from Delta state, the southern part of Nigeria.

Currently based in Lagos, he has clearly stated that he’s on a mission to reform Africa’s most exported genre, Afrobeats.

The young and dynamic singer does wonders with his voice and he is definitely on the star watch in 2020.

The lad plans on releasing breathtaking records from time to time, initiating every true lover of good music to the Lil5ive clan.

His musical prowess have attracted several prestigious blogs and magazines to feature him on their various platforms as one of the new underdogs that deserve our attention in 2020.

Artists like Rema, Fireboy DML, Joeboy and T-Classic broke into the music industry in 2019, Lil5ive is actually one of the next names to bring into the conversation, as he plans on releasing two new singles after the pandemic.

Speaking further, we’ve actually had different sounds over the years in the Nigerian music sphere but Lil5ive is simply unique, a lot of fans have described him as a gift to Afrobeats.

This is a win-win situation for Lil5ive, good music lovers and the Nigerian music industry at large.

