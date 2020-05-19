Illegal mining: Osun Amotekun nabs 10 Chinese, 3 locals, Ghanaian

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Men of Osun Amotekun Corps, in collaboration with the state Joint Task Force, arrested illegal miners during a raid on four illegal mining sites in the state.

Those arrested include 10 Chinese nationals, a Ghanaian, and three indigenous illegal miners.

The raided sites were Itagunmodi, Igun, and Ariye I & II, all in Atakunmosa-West Local Government Area of the State, the following tip-off by members of the public.

The operation which lasted about two hours was carried out at all the illegal mining sites in the council area.

Speaking with journalists after the operation, the Director-General, Amotekun Corps in the state, Amitolu Shittu, said the operation was part of the state government resolve to clear the state of economic saboteurs.

He added that the JTF was inaugurated to free the state of criminal activities, including kidnapping and illegal mining across the state, saying Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is committed to his pledge.

Shittu commended the JTF comprising Nigerian Army, Air force, Navy, Police, DSS, NSCDC, and Immigration for their cooperation with Amotekun corps to make the operation a success.

