I’ll feel fulfilled if NDDC is repositioned for good performance — Rep Ojo, Cmte Chair

…denies awarding contracts

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Rep. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (APC-Ondo) has said that his committee will feel fulfilled in their oversight functions if the agency is repositioned for optimum performance.

He also described as shameful and baseless, allegations claiming he was awarded contracts in the commission.

Tunji-Ojo who represents Akoko North East/ West Federal Constituency of Ondo state in a statement in Abuja on Sunday said that reports of the awards of contracts attributed to some “inconsequential groups” claiming he was awarded a 17 km road contract were a ‘smear campaign.’

He, therefore, challenged anyone with details of “this non-existent contract’’ to bring it up immediately.

He said “I assure Nigerians that this blatant lie intended for blackmail will not deter us from standing for the people always.

“I am the Chairman of the House Committee on NDDC in the House of Representatives and I say without equivocation that I do not have any contract whatsoever at the commission.

“I am aware of the responsibility bestowed upon me by the virtue of my chairmanship of this all-important committee and as a result, have kept my integrity and ability to perform my functions with good conscience without soiling my hands.

“For such days as this when we need to face the monsters of corruption headlong, I have kept faith with the principle of coming to equity with clean hands, thus abstained from receiving any favour from those I am meant to supervise for checks and balances.

“I can gladly inform Nigerians that these familiar tactics are only strengthening the lawmakers’ resolve to be detailed in this national assignment for the good of the larger majority.

“The chairman, on behalf of his committee, pledged to be thorough and unbiased in the investigative assignment on the alleged N40 billion irregular expenditure in the NDDC given by the lower chamber saying that is the right thing is now.

“The National Assembly has not condemned anyone, the more reason our committee was mandated to investigate.

“If repositioning the commission for better performance through our oversight function is the only thing we achieve in our committee, we know we would have been fulfilled as lawmakers”.

Tunji-Ojo who said he had asked his lawyers to file a legal action, however, said that he would refrain from reaction to baseless allegations in the future, stressing that this response was occasioned by his integrity and honour to the House of Representatives.

“A report of 300 contracts belonging to a serving lawmaker was published a few months ago when the institution was only carrying out its constitutional duties.

“The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC later denounced the report on the floor of the National Assembly when it was called upon to provide evidence.

“The IMC said it had no knowledge of such contracts and the commission had no such records.

“As an indigene of one of the Niger Delta states, a region that has been deprived of significant development over the years partly because NDDC which should have been the driver of developments in the region has been given to petty politics.

“I dare say the time has come for us to embrace change for the sake of the people in the region who are subjected to untold hardship partly due to our actions and inactions.

“We are on the same page with Mr President that, the NDDC deserves to be rescued and repositioned; I am on the good side of history to partake in this worthy course, it is a responsibility and this exactly I will do,’’ he said.

