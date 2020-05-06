Ikpeazu grants pardon to 32 inmates in Abia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA—Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has granted pardon to 32 inmates at the three correctional facilities in the state.

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Abia State, Uche Ihediwa, who disclosed this at a briefing in Umuahia, explained that his committee, upon the receipt of the list, which the Attorney-General of the Federation sent to the governor for his consideration and approval, swung into action.

READ ALSO:

In his words: “My office held a meeting of the committee of prerogative of mercy, which handles such requests. The committee deliberated on the list and approved the release of inmates in three correctional facilities.

According to Ihediwa, who is also the chairman, Committee on Prerogative of Mercy, “the governor has graciously granted the release of 10 inmates from Aba, 14 inmates in Umuahia and eight inmates at Arochukwu, 32 in the three correctional facilities in the State.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: