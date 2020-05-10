Ignore fake news raising doubts about VP’S whereabouts — Akande

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the circulation of fake news making the round in some social media platforms about the whereabouts of Vice – President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, the spokesman of the Vice – President, Mr. Laolu Akande has again pointed attention to the ongoing activities of the President and the Vice President.

Speaking on his official Instagram handle, on Saturday, Mr. Akande urged Nigerians to “continue to ignore professional conduits, who share fictions about the whereabouts of the President and the Vice – President”.

“The Critical mass of our people see both the President and the VP regularly on TV, hear them on radio, read from them in the press and observe their activities regularly on the Social Media,” he said.

The VP’s spokesman recalled that the video conferencing meeting chaired by the Vice – President on Thursday, was on the Presidential Power Reform.

The meeting also had in attendance, the Governor of Kaduna, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, and Zainab Ahmed, the Ministers of Power and Finance; respectively, as well as the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and other government officials who discussed on how to expand electricity in the country.

Sharing photos of the VP and some of his engagements during the week, the Spokesman said

“With my boss, the Vice – President last night (Friday) in his office, reviewing some events of the week.”

“The work goes on, and Nigeria will surely prevail. We shall do it together”, he added.

