Odion Ighalo hopes his loan deal at Manchester United is extended until the Premier League season is completed.

The former Super Eagles striker, 30, moved from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua in January and has a contract until May 31. United has not made any offer of loan extension or permanent deal. Ighalo may have to return to China at the end of the month.

“I would like to finish the season if it’s possible,” Ighalo told BBC Sport.

“I was in good form, good shape, scoring goals and now we’ve stopped now for over a month. I’ve given it my best and hopefully we’ll come back to play.

“The team had a good momentum before the pandemic started. At the moment I’m on loan, and this will cut short my time at the club.”

He has scored four goals in eight games in all competitions for United, including once in the 5-0 Europa League last-16 win over LASK on 12 March, a day before the Premier League season was suspended.

“The club, myself, every footballer is going through a lot because we can’t do what we love and what we know how to do best, so we’re just thinking about that for now and to finish the season before we start thinking about the contract,” said Ighalo.

“I just want everyone to be safe and see what the future holds.”

The Chinese Super League is hopeful of restarting in late June. The Chinese football association has made a proposal for all professional clubs to cut the salaries of players and coaches by up to 50% to help combat the financial impact of the pandemic.

