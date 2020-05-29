Igbo group hails steps taken by S/east Govs to curb insecurity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

An Igbo group, Izu Umunna Cultural Association of Nigeria, a think-tank for Ndigbo in the 19 Northern States and Abuja, has lauded the decision by the South East Governors to have their respective Houses of Assembly enact State Security laws that would give legal backing to the establishment of a regional security outfit in the zone.

The group which is an affiliate of Ohaneze Ndigbo through its President, Ugo Ihekuna and Secretary, Tony Egwuonwu in a statement jointly signed and issued in Jos commended the South East Governors’ Forum led by the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi on vital decisions taken for the benefit of the Zone and urged all Houses of Assembly in the South East to expedite action on the matter.

READ ALSO:

It reads in part, “We are particularly excited at the mandate issued by the forum to all Houses of Assembly in the South East to commence the enactment of state laws that will give legal backing to the establishment of Regional security outfit, in line with its joint security programme. We passionately appeal to the various concerned Houses of Assembly to accordingly swing into action and give this matter the immediate attention that it rightly deserves.

“The need for this integrated system of security is supported by the fact that South East region does not enjoy a large landmass as obtained in some other regions of the country and therefore prone to precarious security situations. The States are so close to one another that any security breach in one automatically affects the other.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: