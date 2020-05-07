[ICYMI] Mystery deaths: Kano loses another Professor, two others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – As the spike in deaths continues in Kano, three more persons including a senior lecturer with the Bayero University Kano, BUK, Professor Monsuru Lasun Emiola have been confirmed dead.

Emiola, with the Department of Physical and Health Education, died after a brief illness on Wednesday night at the university’s clinic.

The University’s Secretary, Information and Publication, Comrade Lamara Garba confirmed the death on Thursday.

Garba said the late Professor was an indigene of Oyo state who is survived by a wife and children.

Similarly, a former captain of Kano Pillars Basketball Team in the 80s, Datti Aminu was also confirmed dead on Wednesday.

A source who confirmed the death said he has since been buried according to the Islamic rites.

“Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihirrajiun!

This to announce the death of former captain of Kano Pillars Basketball Team in the 80s, Datti Aminu today, May 6, 2020.

“He has since been buried according to Islamic injunction. May Al- Jannatil Furdaus be his final destination. Ameen,” the source said.

However, another woman, Malama Saudatu Idris was confirmed dead.

One Muhammad Bashir who confirmed the death said he lost his aunt, Saudatu Idris while soliciting for members of the general public to pray for her repose soul.

The spike in the number of deaths has continued to heighten fears among residents in the state and beyond.

