[ICYMI] Gunmen kill Ijaw group spokesman, Wonikiri-Ebi

Gunmen kill Ijaw group spokesman, Wonikiri-Ebi
File photo of gunmen

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri – Suspected assassins have shot dead the spokesman of Ijaw interest advocate aka Izanzan camp, Comrade Famous Belief Wonikiri-Ebi at Udu community, Udu local government area, Delta state on Monday night.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Onome Onovwapkoyeya confirmed the killing, adding that the killers went away in his car. “He was shot. And his car taken by the killers. Investigation on”, she said.

Vanguard gathered that the killers trailed their target to his wife’s store along Onos school road at night where he was shot.

The sources said he was rushed to a hospital in the community where he allegedly gave up the ghost.

Sources said he acquired the vehicle recently, adding that the killers could have been armed robbers who were after the vehicle.

The Ijaw Interest Advocate is an intellectual platform promoting the interest of Ijaw nation.

