Ibrahimovic suffers potential Achilles injury ― Reports

Zlatan Ibrahimovic may have picked up an Achilles tendon injury that could put the AC Milan forward’s season at risk, according to reports in Italy on Monday.

The Gazzetta Dello Sport reports that the Swede hurt his calf in training but various outlets claim that the injury may also involve his Achilles tendon, which would rule him out for weeks, with Serie A potentially restarting next month.

Contacted by AFP, Milan didn’t comment on Ibrahimovic’s physical condition.

Aged 38, Ibrahimovic rejoined the seven-time European champions during this season’s winter transfer window.

Ibrahimovic suffered a calf injury shortly after signing in January.

He returned to Italy two weeks ago from Sweden, where he had been training with Hammarby, in order to prepare for a possible return to Serie A action.

Meanwhile, the treasurer of the German Football Association (DFB) has warned the coronavirus crisis could “potentially threaten” the existence Association.

“The DFB is in the deepest economic crisis of the recent past,” said Osnabruegge at the German FA’s virtual extraordinary meeting.

He said “far-reaching cuts” must be made to avoid a worst-case scenario, which would see the DFB receiving 96.5 million euros ($105.1 million) less than planned this year, resulting in a forecasted loss of 77 million euros.

All but 13.8 million euros of that figure would be covered by the governing body’s financial reserves.

However, the DFB would then be expected to avoid bankruptcy due to the equity capital it has available.

The German FA is eager to avoid laying off jobs, but some staff have been put on reduced hours since May 1.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

