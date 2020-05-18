Ibrahim-led AFAN demands prosecution of Mudi over alleged illegal registration of AFAN 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Ibrahim-led executive of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Monday, demanded the prosecution of Farouk Mudi, for allegedly registering an illegal All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Kano State Chapter.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National President, AFAN, Arc Ibrahim Kabir, where Mudi’s alleged registration was described as illegal and criminal.

According to the statement, the alleged that the Mudi registered All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Kano State Chapter with registration number 93484 dated December 22, 2016, was a ploy to oust the All Farmers Association of Nigeria registered in 2003 with registration number 18160.

The statement reads in part, “THE law does not allow Faruk Rabiu Mudi and his cohorts to parade themselves as AFAN leaders, in fact, they are in breach of the law and should be prosecuted.

“For illegally registering all Farmers Ass0ciation of Nigeria, Kano State Chapter Rc. 93484 dated 22nd, December 2016 to oust All Farmers Association of Nigeria RC. 18160 registered in 2003 they should be incarcerated.

“It is criminal and the perpetrators should face the full wrath of the law instead of parading themselves as leaders with the support of very senior public officers shamelessly.”

According to the statement, the Mudi-led caretaker executive claimed that they had a ruling, which is not true, rather was an originating summons, which his (Mudi) lawyer wrote a letter to the bank AFAN’s fund is and demanded that the bank bars the Ibrahim-led executive from accessing money.

“When the court eventually sits on this matter it will be very interesting to see what will come out of it as well as what Faruk and his cohorts will tell Nigerians after claiming earlier that they had a ruling when all they served us was the originating summons and their lawyer unprofessionally wrote a letter to our bank asking them to bar our access to our funds.

“Of course, the bank pointedly said to them that only a court could put a lien on the account.

“We reported the lawyer to the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, and keenly await to see the NBA’s appropriate sanctions on him for his unprofessional conduct it added.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: