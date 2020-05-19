Ibom Air will make Nigeria proud says, Gov Emmanuel

Kindly Share This Story:

….As airline takes delivery of the fourth aircraft in its fleet

Ibom Air, Akwa Ibom State-owned airline, has added to its fleet of three aircraft, a CRJ 900 Bombardier aircraft with registration number 5N-BXP.

The arrival of the aircraft, a historic feat in the nation’s aviation industry, was heralded with fanfare and the traditional water canyon otherwise called champagne in the Aviation industry.

In his remarks, while unveiling the aircraft, Governor Udom Emmanuel, expressed appreciation to God for his benevolence to the state and for guiding his administration to attain remarkable achievements for Akwa Ibom State and her people.

The governor applauded the management of Ibom Air for maintaining top class service, noting that within a short period of its emergence in the Nigerian aviation industry, Ibom Air is fast dominating the industry and with its latest aircraft will make in-roads into the West African sub-region.

“Let me, first of all, congratulate every Akwa Ibomite whether you are in the state or in the Diaspora. Anywhere you are, I know you can raise your head and beat your chest that you are from a state that is a shining star in Africa. A state to reckon with, a state that is distinguished in the committee of nations of this world.

“Last year February 15, to be precise we were at this same venue with the then Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki and other distinguished guests to receive the first set of aircraft. Then other additions began coming in.

“Today, in the midst of gloomy situations in the world, even when others are saying there is a casting down, we are saying there is a lifting up and we say to God be the glory.

“Today is another affirmation of our bold declaration that we’ll neither bend nor break. No matter the adversity, we’ll march on because God had promised us that we will be increased more and more.

“I use this opportunity to thank the Minister for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, NCAA, and all regulating agencies for their support. We appeal for more support and we promise not to disappoint you. We’ll keep to standard and keep to all regulations.” He said.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Board of Directors of Ibom Air, Otuekong Idongesit Nkanga, commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for his visionary leadership and for taking the initiative to invest in the aviation sector of the economy.”I welcome, His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel, the man who has made this day what it is at Ibom Air. I want to tell Akwa Ibom people that this is one business that they’ll be proud of. This is one undertaking by this government that even future generations will be proud of.

“We are fully prepared for Covid-19 and beyond because with buy new aircraft they fitted with High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters, which have the capacity to remove microbes including bacteria and virus.”As such when you travel on Ibom Air, you have no fear at all during and after the pandemic.” He said.

The aircraft was dedicated by Fathers of Faith, led by Prelate Sunday Mbang, Rev Uma Ukpai and others.

Investment in the aviation industry is part of efforts of Governor Udom Emmanuel in his commitment towards the diversification of the economy to enhance the post-COVID-19 Economic Reconstruction and Recovery.

