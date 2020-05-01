I will prioritise Ondo workers welfare if voted as governor ― Hon Ayorinde

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

A governorship aspirant under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Hon. Bode Ayorinde yesterday assured workers in the state that if voted in as governor he would prioritise their welfare.

In his message to workers in the state to mark this years workers day, Ayorinde said that only a well-motivated workforce can assist his administration to achieve his Industrialisation agenda for the Sunshine state.

Ayorinde who spoke through his Senior Media Aide, Olusegun Adebumiti enjoined the state workers to be dedicated and resilient as he intends to run an all-inclusive government with the workforce taking the front burner.

According to him “better days lie ahead if he emerged the PDP guber candidate and eventually become the state governor.

Speaking on his governorship ambition, Ayorinde assured the people of the state that industrialisation would be prioritised.

He promised to “establish six industrial estates in the State, two in each Senatorial District in order to create jobs and wealth for the good people of Ondo State.

Ayorinde added that he would revisit the Ifon Ceramic Industry, Oluwa Glass, Ayesan Oil Palm, Ondo state Printing Press among other moribund industries across the State.

Vanguard

