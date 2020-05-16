I will listen to science before allowing use of Madagascar COVID-19 herbal ‘drug’ ― Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru and Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday at the State House, Abuja, while receiving the herbal ‘drug’ touted by Madagascar’s president to cure the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) said he will listen to science before allowing its usage.

Buhari who received the Madagascar’s herbal drug when he had an audience with President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau who brought along with him the samples of the traditional medicine as shared to African nations by Madagascar, reiterated that his position on all such herbal or traditional medicinal postulates had remained the same.

According to him, “We have our institutions, systems and processes in the country. Any such formulations should be sent to them for verification. I will not put it to use without the endorsement of our institutions.”

The Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha has previously dismissed speculations that Nigeria might have asked Madagascar for the supply of its Covid-19 organic instead of promoting local researchers for a cure.

Vanguard recalls he said; “The issue of Madagascar. Let me explain that Nigeria did not ask Madagascar for any solution. That has to be very clear because I have seen some narratives out there giving credence to a line of story that, for me, I think is only distractive. Nigeria did not ask.

“The Madagascan government decided to airlift quantities meant for African countries and so that of West Africa was airlifted to Guinea-Bissau.”

