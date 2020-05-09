Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

Top gospel singer, Frank Edwards has revealed his plans to record his mother for the purposes of sharing the testimony of his life by herself from childhood till he was 17.

Edwards made this revelation, in an Instagram post during the week. “The Under the Canopy” crooner said “the testimony will shock many.”

Recall that last year, Edwards who rebranded gospel rock in Nigeria shared a testimony of how he had been living asthma-free for the past 17 years of his life.

The talented singer considered it important to inspire those dealing with similar issues . He shared a photo of an inhaler in his hand on his Instagram page and revealed in his caption that Wednesday July 17, 2019, marked seventeen years that the Lord healed him from asthma.

According to him, since receiving his healing, he has never had a reason to make use of the inhaler again. “Today marks 17 years God healed me from asthma and I’ve never used an inhaler since then! My prayer tonight is to everyone with any type of health challenge even if it’s a terminal disease; we serve a God who can terminate terminal diseases! Be free from sickness in Jesus name,” he wrote on his Instagram page last year.

The gospel singer, who in 2012, won West Africa’s best male vocalist, grabbing three awards at the Nigerian Gospel Music Awards for – Male Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Male Vocal may be giving his mother the rare opportunity to retell his story in a recorded format. The 31-year-old artiste has heavily influenced the life of many Nigerians and has become a household name in record time since his debut of 2008.

