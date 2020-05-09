I suspect inside maneuvering in killing of Okpanam vigilante chair, secretary ― HRM Ogbolu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize & Festus Ahon

Traditional ruler of Okpanam community, Oshimili North Local Government Area, HRM Michael Ogbolu, has punctured the claim that the town’s Vigilante Chairman and Secretary shot dead in Delta State, Thursday, while chasing kidnappers, who abducted a woman and her daughter were killed by Fulani herdsmen.

Ugoani of Okpanam, who spoke on phone, to Vanguard, said: “I suspect an internal conspiracy, I told the Commissioner of Police and Oshimili North chairman, who visited me that they should look beyond herdsmen, as they investigate the cause of the killings.”

He explained: “I am not aware that Okpanam youths carried out reprisal attack against Fulani people in Okpanam, what I know is that I appealed to them (youths) yesterday (on Thursday) to calm down and let the police do their work, as reprisal attack would not solve the problem.”

“What I know is that our boys protested and went to block the expressway, but we called them back and asked them to exercise restraint,” he added.

Vanguard had earlier reported that apprehension enveloped the Okpanam community following a violent clash between the community vigilante group and Fulani herdsmen.

Our correspondent gathered that the ravaging Fulani herdsmen had Wednesday night kidnapped a yet to be identified woman and her daughter in Okpanam, which prompted the local vigilante group into action after were alerted of the development.

A dependable source in the community told newsmen that the vigilante group mobilized into the forest in search of the kidnapped woman and her daughter, adding that the Fulani herdsmen on sighting the vigilante men alighting from their vehicle opened fire on them.

