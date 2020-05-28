I-G orders deployment of 11 CPs to states, formations

Kindly Share This Story:

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the posting of 11 Commissioners of Police (CPs) to states and police formations.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He listed the CPs deployed as Undie Adie, Osun; Johnson Kokumo, Edo; Lawal Tanko, Bauchi; Philip Maku, Ebonyi; Ahmed Shehu, Gombe; Bolaji Salami, Ondo and Joe Enwonwu, Oyo.

Others are Evelyn Peterside, Eastern Port; Okon Ene, Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD); Bello Maikwashi, Airport Command and Olukolu Shina, Anti-Fraud Unit, FCID Annex, Lagos.

The I-G urged the posted officers to consolidate and advance on the gains of their predecessors in the implementation of community policing, crime prevention, public security, public safety, and general crime-fighting.

He enjoined Nigerians in the affected states to cooperate with the new CPs to enable them to succeed in their new areas of responsibilities.

