I can’t sleep with any skit maker ― Monalisa Stephen

Kindly Share This Story:

Plus-size model and fashion designer, Monalisa Stephen who railroaded her way to fame via posting luscious photos and video skits on Instagram has cried out she doesn’t sleep with people she makes video skits with. What prompted the reaction from the Abia-State born social media influencer is unclear at press time but she appeared to be all worked up about it.

“Why do some people think because you did a skit with this person then you slept with them. Is having sex that easy or what? I can’t and I won’t have sex with any skit maker, not because I’m perfect but because I’m a professional,” she spewed with disgust.

Monalisa is heavily endowed in both the front and the back. She’s well known for sharing photos of her body to show that she’s confident and comfortable with her size and shape. In fact, she’s an advocate for plus size women to embrace their body types. She has been body-shamed many times but has held her ground and tend to thrive even better in the face of controversies.

She has done skits with the likes of Mr Macaroni, The Cute Abola, Broda Shagi and many others.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: