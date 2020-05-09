Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

The former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George mourned late Justice Isiaka Oluwa on Saturday, saying he benefitted from Oluwa’s selflessness and his wisdom.

He described Justice Oluwa as a man of truth, fearlessness and justice.

George, in a statement, said the late Oluwa confronted the faces of evil and dark leadership with bold bravura.

ALSO READ:

The statement in Chief Olabode George mourned late Justice Isiaka Oluwa read: “I am saddened, touched and disturbed by the passage of Justice Isiaka Oluwa. He was a good man. He was a Lagosian original, predicated on truth, fearlessness and justice.

“He feared no one. He embraced everyone: the downtrodden, the trampled, those who had no voice.

“There was certain defiance about this man; a certain certitude of purpose and a deliberate insistence on ensuring that the truth must be told all the time; no matter whose ox is gored.

“He was brave, indifferent to the tools of animadversion; he confronted the tools of power with the typical Lagosian aura; he was locked with firm, logical attestation that the truth must always be told.

“He was a rarity; almost strange, audacious, frank, assertive who challenged the evil of the hour without self-protectiveness.

“He was indifferent to personal comfort; he lived for all. He was our leader, our Baba who did not compromise the truth. He was the representative man, a good Lagosian, who represented us all

“ I cannot forget my personal engagement with this good man. He could be calm, casual, purposeful, determined, resolved on the good cause.

“He never battered with evil. He confronted the faces of evil and dark leadership with bold bravura. He was unusual, kind, indifferent to personal acquisition. He lived for all.

“Lagos has lost a son; I have lost a valuable Baba. He wore, alone, an armour of defiance before the oppressors’ woes. He was a scourge before the tyrant’s lash.

“I, Chief Olabode George, benefitted from his selflessness and his wisdom. May he find repose in the bosom of the Lord.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: