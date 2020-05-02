I am still Osun PDP chairman, Adagunodo insists

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Soji Adagunodo has disclosed that he is in charge of the party in the state, stating that his purported removal was a social media affair.

In a statement issued by the Adagunodo in Osogbo on Saturday, he said there was no official communication from the party headquarters confirming his removal.

He said the issue was shrouded in secrecy and cannot be taken serious without any official communication from the headquarters.

He said, “my dear party members, leaders and the general public, I find it necessary to write you again on my purported stepping aside from the office of PDP State Chairman and state that as at the time of this release I have not received any official letter from the National Headquarters of the Party, I only read it on the social media as you all did.”

“Also in the purported letter, it was alleged that some of my colleagues wrote a petition against me, I also want you to know that I am not aware of any such petition. I wish to let you know that I have responded to *the only petition* which I was served with and the fact-finding panel that came to investigate the matter found my defense useful.”

“Based on the foregoing, I wish to state that up till now nobody has been appointed as acting Chairman officially, if any let the person make available the original copy of his letter of appointment upon which he intends to assume office.

“PDP members in Osun state are hereby advised to ignore the purported letter in circulation as no official communication from National headquarters had reached me.

“The Nigerian Security Agencies are hereby placed on notice to act promptly against any forceful attempt to take over the Osun State PDP Secretariat to avoid breakdown of law and order. Members of the public are also advised to disregard any purported letter asking me to step aside”.

