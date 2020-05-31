I am battling gang-up by people I’ve worked with, says Bauchi governor

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state on Saturday said he was battling a gang-up by people he had worked with before clinching the governorship position.

Mohammed made the revelation in Bauchi during a chat with journalists as part of activities marking his first year anniversary in office.

”We are doing our best and we are not doing it to be praised; we are doing it because we have to do it so as to free resources.

“My commissioners are complaining but we have to make sacrifices because we are bogged down by a feeling of gratitude to God and the people of Bauchi for what they have done for me.

“I’m the most investigated and denigrated person but the people have faith in me. I’ve faced opposition; even now I’m suffering from a gang-up.

“A gang-up by even people that I have worked with to come to this level,” said Mohammed.

The governor further stressed that he had no ‘god-father’ and no liability on his head to service anybody.

Mohammed, who said he had no partisan consideration in discharging his duties, revealed that most of the projects embarked upon by his administration were kickstarted by N11 billion recovered by EFCC and handed over to his government .

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

