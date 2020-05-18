Hurry up with your investigation, put a stop to breakdown of law, Concerned staff of NDDC tell Senate

Kindly Share This Story:

Following allegations that the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), violated the administrative guidelines of the Commission by sacking and promoting staff without interview or tests as provided for in the civil service rules, Concerned staff of NDDC, Monday appealed to the Nigerian senate to as a matter of urgency, hasten up in its investigation, so as to put a stop to the alleged breakdown of law in the commission.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by the group, and made available to Vanguard, the group opined that “It is important to know that as an agency of the federal government the NDDC is duty bound to abide by the general civil service rules where appointments, promotions and discipline follow laid-down procedures and are not subject to the whims of the management.

“While the Civil Service Rules/Guidelines which guide Ministries Departments and Agencies in the public sector provides that staff on Grade Levels 8 – 14 must spend three years on a position before promotion and those on Levels 15 – 17 four years, this rule has been thrashed by the interim management who even gave their favoured staff who have not spent the prescribed number of years double promotion, all without interview or test.

READ ALSO:

“Some senior staff who were asked to go have just a few years left in service. Public Service Rule (PSR) No 020810 provides for the retirement of a civil servant who has attained the age of 60 years or 35 years in service but the IMC directed civil servants who have two more years or less to stay in service to proceed on compulsory retirement.

“It is interesting that the IMC has tried to spin the story of the sack of the senior staff from those who held top offices and could compromise the audit to those who have been indicted by the EFCC. The points to ask are: At what point were these staffers indicted by the EFCC? When did the EFCC investigate the said staff or the NDDC during which they were indicted? How did the so-called forensic audit firm get to be the one advising the IMC that staff of the agency have been indicted?

“While we cannot reveal ourselves because we are civil servants we are expectantly waiting for the investigation by the Senate and House of Representatives Committees to put a stop to these unwholesome practices.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: