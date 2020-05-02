How woman who died at UUTH over alleged neglect stir up reactions

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Chioma Onuegbu

THE death of one Mrs. blessing Isaiah who was allegedly denied attention at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH), Akwa Ibom state appear to stir up reactions from health Professional associations and the police command in the state.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the deceased and wife of a police officer, Corporal Ighodaro Isaiah was referred from a private hospital in Eket local government area and admitted at the UUTH due to complication from a Caesarean section, but she eventually died.

It was learned that the family of the deceased became infuriated when the hospital refused to release the corpse to them to take back to Eket, tagging her as COVID-19 case and government property.

Addressing the state Commissioner of Police Mr. Imohimi Edgal said it was after receiving report from his officer, he decided to write to the Chief Medical Director of UUTH, on Thursday April 30, 2020 and requested for a detailed report of what happened between his officer and the nurses in the hospital.

Edgal explained that the bereaved police officer alleged that the nurses on duty in the Labour ward that Wednesday became biased and cold to his wife despite her critical condition because he is a policeman.

Edgal said, “This case is straight forward. Corporal Ighodaro Isaiah and his family accompanied his wife from Eket to UUTH because of complications from a Caeserean section in the course of child birth.

“Ighodara stated that when they got to the hospital (UUTH) and he was asked by the nurses to identify himself, and immediately he identified himself as a policeman the nurses withdrew care. He claimed his wife was abandoned until eventually she died and tagged her deceased COVID-19 patient”

The CP noted that he therefore wrote the Chief Medical Director requesting detailed report on the incident to enable him confirm what transpired between the deceased family and some nurses attached to the Labour ward and so they could also document the incident in order to avoid a repeat.

He wondered why the corpse was released to the family if actually the deceased was COVID-19 victim, stressing, “As I speak to you the corpse has gone back to Eket and the family has proceeded with whatever they want to do.

“If actually there was a strong suspicion or if there was a confirmation that she died of COVID-19, the Chief Medical Director will not release the corpse. I might not be a medical personnel but I know that if there is any suspicion that the deceased had any Infectious Disease, COVID-19 inclusive, the relevant unit would be called in to investigate.

“Well I don’t know what was done in this case.

Why I wrote the CMD asking for a detailed report, was so that he will be able to tell us who should be indicted, why the deceased was not attended to properly, why she was tagged a COVID-19 patient when the infectious disease unit was not involved all that”

The CP who said he does not spare taking disciplinary action against any of his officers found guilty of misconduct, Edgal noted that even where the police have course to suspect that the rights of a policeman was being trampled upon because he is a policeman they always try to find out the true situation.

“The police have also been exposed to risks while enforcing the lockdown, so we are all involved in this fight against COVID-19. Both the police and Medical professionals in Akwa Ibom have been working tirelessly together.

“And as I speak to no nurse had gone to any police station to report any case of assault.

As a commissioner of Police no nurse has come to me or written to me with a complaint of assault. That is my position on this matter”

On his part the Chief Medical Director of UUTH, Dr. Emem Bassey told newsmen that the deceased was actually in a terrible condition when she was brought to the UUTH from Eket, and needed a dialysis as she was not passing urine as her kidney was affected.

“Unfortunately she could not have a dialysis because her blood pressure was too low, she could not have survived on the dialyses machine. We had the infectious disease team who came, examined her. In their opinion this might not be COVID-19, nevertheless we still recommended test for her”

Dr. Bassey noted that the husband of the deceased may have felt that his wife was not given enough attention and acted wrongly by assaulting a nurse.

Meanwhile, Conglomeration of Healthcare professionals a statement made available to newsmem yesterday in Uyo among other issues, lamented the incessant cases of harrasment and assault of their colleagues on essential duties by men of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

In the statement signed by Dr. Akwaowoh Akpabio, state Chairman , Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Dr Nsikak Nyoyoko state Chairman Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Patrick Odu Chairman National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) and Emilia Eleazar, Chairman Association of Medical Laboratory Scientist (AMLSN), they demanded apology from the NPF.

“We make bold to say that if there is a failure to henceforth stop this incessant harrasments and assaults we will not hesitate to withdraw all healthcare services in the state”, the conglomeration warned.

