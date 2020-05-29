How VsKit live streaming video app is closing gap in social distancing

Kindly Share This Story:

With coronavirus pandemic reducing the world population by the day, a live streaming video-sharing app that closes gap in social distancing has been introduced into the Nigerian market by VsKit.

Speaking in Lagos on the potentials of the digital solution to support brands and consumers in the era of social distancing, Sean Shu, VSKIT Nigeria Marketing Manager, said the live video app has continued to boost virtual reality.

According to him, “one thing they did which got Nigerians intrigued, is the Live stream of the Infinix Note 7 launch that was done May 14 on VsKit.

“I would like to think that the Infinix team must have had tons of brainstorming sessions about ways to make the launch possible without breaking the 20-man per gathering rule.

“They also wanted to have all their desired celebrities attend the launch, and Vskit came to mind. Yes YouTube was also used, but most Nigerians took to Vskit mostly because it is easily accessible and it apparently zaps lesser data.”

Noting that live streaming has definitely become the way to go, he expected that brands would start reaching out to short video apps like Vskit to conduct a live launch or live event without physical contact.

ALSO READ:

He explained: “This will reduce costs, save the brand from running into trouble for having too many people in a gathering and ultimately make even your launch/event go viral.

“Live streaming will keep the world together and aid the world in being a global village even more.”

On the key advantages of the app to brands and talents, he said that the solution is cost-effective to hold a launch on Vskit.

On virality of contents as seen during the live launch of Infinix Note 7, he said that a lot more people watched the live stream on Vskit than other applications

His words: “We are in an era where Vskit is being embraced by millions of users across Africa. Here’s an opportunity not to be toyed with.

“Vskit is definitely a welcome addition to the use of other social media applications. While brands trends a hashtag on Instagram and the likes, same hashtag can be trended on Vskit. Great brands will understand the true meaning of this point.”

Shu explained that the short video app has been able to bring Nigerians closer together during the pandemic, adding that there are hundreds of creative videos are being churned out on a daily basis.

According to him, “up and coming brands obviously have no excuse of patronage as there are tons of applications to support them. It’s free to download these apps, and I’ll like to believe that the requirements to hold a live launch will not be rigorous.

“Let us leverage on the opportunities presented to us, and make ourselves proud.

“Reading through the comments during the live stream, it’s obvious Nigerians were amazed. I am also hopeful that the brand will continue to promote solutions like live streaming in Nigeria.

“Vskit is here to stay, and I love how we have embraced the short video app.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: