How my life inspired “Normally,” the viral song — Nigerian singer, Mawthie

Nigerian rapper, singer and composer, Mawthie, has revealed the inspiration behind his hit song, “Normally”.

He said: “It’s actually a studio vibe. When I heard the beat, at first I looked at how I am living life and what was going on around me; obviously, I am living a good life.

“So I thought it should have been like this all the way. Then I knew it was something the street could relate to. That’s how I came up with the ‘Normally we supposed to dey ball’ vibe.”

Speaking during a chat with newsmen, the Benue Stated-born singer also spoke on how he feels signed to Lexa Entertainment Records.

According to him, “I feel great joining the Lexa family. It’s a dream come true. I mean, I’ve always prayed for this and God answered. So let’s just say I feel super fly.

“With Lexa on board, I see me on an international level, shutting down Europe and America. I see me as one of the biggest names from Africa in five years time.”

Real names, Edward Ungwanen Wealth, Mawthie grew up in the North.

He said: “Growing up in Kaduna influenced my career a lot, in the sense having a very unique voice and how I relate with people. And growing up, there were a couple of young guys in the hood who sang and seeing all that stuff motivated me a lot.

“As for my family and educational background, I’m from Ushongu in Benue State. I was born in Kaduna State, where I lived my early life and primary school education. I did my secondary school education in Benue State.

“I’m the second in a family of seven. I started creating music at a young age. I would wait for songs to end, the use the outro part of the beat to do freestyles. At the very early age of seven years, I already knew I had it in me.”

Mawthie, who became an internet sensation when he did covers of popular Nigerian songs, said he has what it takes for his music to conquer the world, describing his sound as hip-hop blended with afro and soul.

Mawthie said he had earlier planned to be a Military doctor. But now he will be dropping a single, follow by an EP later in the year.

In a bid to take his musical career to the next level, he did covers and freestyles on YouTube, and Instagram, with great support from music producer, graphic designer and video director, Kindwiz, he was noticed by Owen Jeffery Igbinovia, the CEO Lexa Records.

The video to his first official single, “Normally”, was shot by TG Omori.

Mawthie said superstars, such as Wizkid, Wande Coal, Burna Boy, Davido and Ycee are top on his list of future collaborations.

Vanguard

