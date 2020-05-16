How I found myself in showbiz — Music Executive, Ogaga Sakpaide

Kindly Share This Story:

Ogaga Sakpaide is one name that cannot be swept under the carpet when you talk about public relations in Nigeria.

The Delta State-born, who graduated from Ajayi Crowther University, spoke on his journey into the music business, media relations and the world of fitness.

He said: “I found myself operating in those fields. I started blogging and writing, and then I informally started doing public relations for artistes, when I was in Kebbi for my NYSC.

“After that, I got a job at Smooth Promotions, owners of Hip Tv. From there I moved on to become A&R Manager at X3M Music. At that time the label was housing Praiz and Overdose.

“I left after about 14 months and continued with public relations; I worked at Wild Flower PR and started building my business and brand brick by brick. There have been hurdles and challenges, but we push through.

“Now, I have my personal venture ASAK Media, a branding and PR agency for artistes and we are growing and evolving. I am also an admin at TooXclusive and a new world-class talent agency.”

As a fitness expert, Ogagus also highlighted some of the impact the COVID-19 lockdown has had on the fitness industry.

According to him, “I recently tweeted about who I need to talk to in government for gyms to be re-opened.

“We have to adapt and survive. I think fitness is a very minute area affected by the pandemic. It has affected my work and more. But fitness-wise, I have had a private gym, ropes and more, so I am pretty much staying very active.”

Sakpaide, also known as Ogagus, has helped direct the careers of pop stars like Yemi Alade, Praiz and most recently rising music star Chike.

Having studied Accounting, Ogagus had dreams of practicing as an auditor or lecturing before his love for music and media thrust him into the entertainment industry.

He officially started out at Smooth Promotions/Hip TV before moving to X3M Music as the A&R Manager.

His successful PR and branding consultancy agency, ASAK Media, has represented numerous clients ranging from Flavour to Yung6ix and Kizz Daniel.

Ogaga, who has a lush affair in music writing and blogging, is also regarded as an influential figure in the fitness space, headlining campaigns for international brands such as Chi Active, Redbull, among others.

