How artiste ‘The Man’ took Nigerian music to Canada

By Ayo Onikoyi

One Nigerian whose name is making waves outside the shores of the country is Anthony-Wisdom Okoro, professionally known by his niche ‘The Man’. He started out from the streets of Lagos and now producing songs in Canada.

Anthony-Wisdom Okoro is just 23-years-old, born in Owerri and raised in Lagos. His parents hail from Isiala Mbano LGA Imo State.

” I schooled in Lagos, attended Alvan primary school, started my secondary school at British Nigeria Academy and graduated from Kings College. I am currently taking electrical engineering course at Dalhousie University, Canada”,” he said in a recent chat.

Speaking on how his love for music started, he said that at the age of 16, he already was in advanced stages of music production, he knew how to program music digitally in 2013.

“At first it was a hobby and my family didn’t really take it seriously but when I continued my family became more supportive, I always recall my dad saying ‘be the best of whatever you wanna be’ and I made that my goal”.

For Anthony, his career took a great leap when he moved to Canada, he started producing more and more records for artistes in Canada and in 2019, he signed a record deal with music label ‘Canary Records’.

” I produced ‘Roger That’ and ‘Malibu’ for Canadian based rapper, Dopboi, off his ’22 Nov’ album which was released in March 2020. I have also worked with Ella Samurai, Ziad, Jesse Flames, Tony driz, On the home-front I have worked with fast-rising acts such as Dimples Shuga, Jesse Flames, Danlil Boy and Akin Music.”

While growing up he said his idols were Fela Kuti, Mr. Incredible (MI), and Music Producer, Sarz. And Internationally, he is a childhood fan of Late King of Pop Michael Jackson”.

