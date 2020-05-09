How 200 Almajiris inside truck beat police roadblocks from Katsina to Kwara

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Kwara State Police Command, weekend intercepted a lorry load of the trailer fully loaded with 200 Almajiris (street urchins) in Olooru,Moro local government area of the statements.

The Almanjiris were on their way to Kwara state before luck ran out of them in Olooru, a border area to Niger state.

The police officers manning the border area of the state in order to effect the inter and intrastate travel bans of the state government stopped the trailer on the highway and ordered the driver back to Niger state, where it was coming from.

Vanguard reliably gathered that they arrived Kwara state all the way from Katsina state based on various evasive tactics they used to avoid police officers on the roads.

Investigations revealed that when trailer load of the Almanjiris nearly get to the point where the police officers were on the roads, all of them would disembark from the trailer and use River route, with canoes to avoid the roadblock of the police and joined at a point where the road is free.

The inability to use the river as there was no longer river on both sides of the road to avoid the police officers on the roadblock forced them to run into the waiting hands of the police officers on the highway in Olooru.

The spokesman of the state police command, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi also confirmed this incident in a press statement.

His statement reads, “Acting on intelligence, the police command has intercepted a lorry with Registration No. Kaduna MKA 54 XL, driven by one Shehu Hashim of Manigi in Niger State, conveying about 200 suspected Almajiris at Kanbi/Oloru axis of Bode Sadu-Okoolowo expressway.

“When the suspects were interrogated by the police, they said they were coming from Funtua in Katsina State.”

On the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, the PPRO said the lorry and the 200 Almajiri youths were escorted by fully armed policemen to the border of Niger and Kwara State from where they would return to Katsina State they had claimed they came from.

The Command in the statement also solicited for the cooperation of inhabitants of border communities in the State to always volunteer information on movements of vehicles/people on illegal routes traversing their communities.

The statement added that the measure taken by the government against interstate travels was to curb community spread of coronavirus, not only in Kwara state but also in the entire country.

