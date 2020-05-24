Hotel demolition: Group seek compensation for Tony Kabaka

Kindly Share This Story:

… Condemn spate of political violence

By Chris Ochayi

The Edo Elders Consultative Forum, EECF, has called on the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki to pay compensation to Tony Kabaka Adun for the demolition of his hotel in the GRA Benin City in order to douse tension building up in the state.

The Elders argued that a governor who demolishes a citizen’s source of incomeand ask for N18 million cost of demolition will be labeled wicked, unserious and unpopular by his people.

The group, which also expressed concerns over the spate of violence associated with politics in recent times in the state, warned that urgently step must be taken to return the state to path of sanity.

The Elders in a statement signed by the President General Rev. Matthew N. Asemota and General Secretary, Col. Johnbull Omo-Ojo, retd, respectfully, which a copy was made available to Vanguard in Abuja resolved that “In the light of the fears and anxiety, we are determined to pursue peace and development because; where there is peace, the state will be attractive to investors.”

According to them, “We also want to condemn the demolition of citizen Tony Kabaka Adun’s hotel in GRA Benin City by Edo state government. A governor who demolishes a citizen’s source of income and ask for N18 million cost of demolition will be labeled wicked, unserious and unpopular by his people.

” If previous administrations had embarked on hasty demolition of properties allegedly on government lands, over half of the buildings in Benin City will give way including that of Governor Obaseki’s family house.

“We urge our governor to retrace his steps, take the path of honour and compensate our son Tony Kabaka Adun over the politically motivated demolition of his hotel. You don’t kill a fly with a sledgehammer all in the name of politics.

“We call on Governor Obaseki to sit down in Edo state and do his work rather than constantly traveling to Lagos and abuja on weekends with a retinue of aides, friends and associates at the expense of public funds.

“As elders and stakeholders, we will not fold our hands and encourage those things that have distracted leaderships in the past to continue to persist. We want governors to succeed because the peoples’ interest is paramount.

“We again call on President Muhammadu Buhari to kindly order the security agencies in Edo state to investigate and punish politicians responsible for the mayhem, injuries and harrassment caused innocent citizens so as to serve as deterrent to others.

“Edo state is a land of peace and we earnestly yearn for peace.”

