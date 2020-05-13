HOSCON applauds appointment of Gambari  as Chief of Staff

Kindly Share This Story:

By Michael Eboh

Oil producing communities, under the aegis of Host Communities of Nigeria, Producing Oil and Gas (HOSCON), Wednesday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for the appointment of Professor Ibrahim Gambari, as his new Chief of Staff.

In an interview with Vanguard in Abuja, National President of HOSCON, Prince Mike Emuh, also congratulated Gambari on his new appointment, and assured him that oil-producing communities would support him in achieving the goals of the administration.

He said, “We want to use this opportunity as HOSCON and oil producing states of the Niger Delta to congratulate Gambari and also appreciate the president for appointing an experienced person, who has the interest of this country at heart; who has served as an ambassador; who has served in various capacities; an experienced person who would deliver and serve Nigeria very well as the new chief of staff.

“We congratulate the new chief of staff and we are promising to work with him and he should believe that we of the south-south are going to partner with him and the government to move this country forward.”

Emuh also sent the condolences of the group to President Muhammadu Buhari, on the loss of his nephew.

He said, “We also want to convey our condolence to him on the loss of his nephew. We want to say life must continue; we are solidly behind him; the whole of the host community of the Niger delta; the Board of Trustees, the women, the youth and the executive.”

