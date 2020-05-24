Hire Delta youths for new security outfit- Onuesoke

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and Delta State Governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has commended Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for establishing “Operation Delta Hawk”, urging him to recruit community youths, who are conversant with terrains of the state into the security outfit.

Reacting to Delta State Government plan to establish a security force to check rising insecurity, Onuesoke, in a statement made available to our correspondent said the government action is in consonance with the wish of the masses that have been yearning for the introduction of community policing.

He explained that the introduction of the state security outfit will complement activities of the police force and other security organizations in the state that seemed to have been overwhelmed by increasing criminal activities in the state.

Onuesoke said the state government should employ community youths who are conversant with the terrain into the new security outfit, adding that they will be able to fish out the criminals, who after committing crime hide in their locality.

He pointed out that although Delta Government have been in the forefront of fighting crime as revealed in the low rate of criminality in the state compared to other states, the introduction of the security outfit will further enhance the suppression of pockets of violent incidents such as kidnapping, armed robberies and farmers-herders clashes among others in the past.

While commending Okowa for being proactive in the fight against crime, Onuesoke recalled that the Delta State Governor being aware of a peaceful environment to the socio-economical development of the polity was at the forefront in the move to set up a South South regional security outfit to combat crime.

Onuesoke equally appealed to other security organizations in the state to support and co-operate with “Operation Hawk” when it finally takes off so as to successfully combat crime from all fronts in the state

