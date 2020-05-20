Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike

Operatives of the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police in collaboration with officers of the So-Safe Corps have arrested a 40-year-old herbalist, Michael Itomu and three others for allegedly possessing human hand in Idiroko, Ipokia local government area of the state

The command image maker, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi made the disclosure in a statement he issued and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Also read:

Other suspects arrested with Itomu according to Oyeyemi included Mathew Idosu, John Feyisetan and Samuel Adegbola

Oyeyemi said, “the suspects were arrested following information received by policemen attached to Idiroko division that the four men had been in contact with the herbalist for money rituals, positing that the herbalist asked them to provide a fresh human hand for that purpose”.

“The information revealed further that the suspects had contacted somebody in Abeokuta who had promised to get the human hand for them for a price of one million nairas”.

“Upon the information, the DPO Idiroko Division, CSP Opebiyi Sunday detailed his detectives in collaboration with men of the So-Safe Corps to ambush the suspects as a result of which three of them were apprehended at Owode Yewa and their arrest led to the arrest of the herbalist in the early hour of Tuesday 19th of May 2020”.

Oyeyemi added that ” preliminary investigation revealed that it was Mathew Idosu who contacted his family friend in Abeokuta who provided the hand alongside two others who are now at large”.

“On delivering the hand, they demanded the agreed one million nairas but the money was not readily available, this led to a serious scuffle between them and they angrily took away the duo of Samuel Adegbola and John Feyisetan to a bush where they thoroughly beat them before they were released on 17th of May 2020”.

“It was the action of those who supplied the hand that made the whole secret to being leaked which eventually led to their arrest”.

“The fresh human hand has been taken to Idiroko general hospital for preservation”.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the case to be transferred to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation. He equally directed that the other members of the syndicate who provided the hand should be hunted for and brought to justice.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: