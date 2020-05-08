Health Commissioner did not test positive to COVID-19 — LSMOH

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Ministry of Health, LSMOH, has debunked the reports in the social media that the state health commissioner has tested positive to COVID-19, describing it as fake news.

In a press statement signed by the Ministry’s Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, they urged the public to disregard the report

“We hereby urge the public to disregard this absolute falsehood and fabricated report in its entirety. This is the handwork of mischief makers who are out to create unnecessary panic and fear amongst the populace.

“@ProfAkinAbayomi is hale and hearty, in good health and has continued in his capacity as the Deputy Incident Commander of the #COVID19Lagos Intervention to coordinate activities and response in order to break the chain of transmission of the infection in Lagos.”

The Ministry further implored citizens to rely only on the official and verified communication channels of the @followlasg and @LSMOH for #COVID19Lagos related news and information.

” Let’s take responsibility by sharing only confirmed and verified reports,” Ogunbanwo stated.

vanguard

